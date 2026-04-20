Assam Board Likely To Declare Class 12 Results Around April 25; Check How To Download Scorecard And More

Assam State School Education Board, ASSEB Division- II is set to declare the Class 12 results between April 20 and 25. Board officials will issue an official statement regarding the specific date and time of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) results, which will be made available on the board's official website.

Assam HS Examination 2026 results

This year, the Assam HS Examination 2026 took place from February 11 to March 16. The exams were carried out in two sessions, morning (9:00 a.m to noon) and afternoon (1:30 p.m to 4:30 p.m). Last year, AHSEC declared the 12th board results on April 30. The board is expected to follow the same schedule this year too. Students are required to keep their admit cards ready to access their results online.

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The Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2026 link will be activated on the official website – ahsec.assam.gov.in. To download the scorecards, students must visit the official website and input their roll number and registration number. In addition to the website, students can also download the official Upolobdha mobile app or access the DigiLocker portal to download the scorecards.

Assam 12 Results 2026: Follow this guide to download results

Step 1: Navigate to the Assam Board's official site, ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Select "Results"

Step 3: Choose "HS Final Year Examination Result, 2026"

Step 4: Input your roll number and registration ID

Step 5: The individual scorecards will be shown

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

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Minimum passing marks and compartment exam

Students are required to secure a minimum of 30% in each subject as well as an overall average. Those who do not score these minimum passing marks can opt for supplementary or compartment exams.

The Board will provide the timetable for the compartment exams once the results are released. The Assam Board organises these exams for students who are aiming to boost their grades in subjects where they did not succeed. This ensures that candidates do not waste a year of their educational journey and can seamlessly advance to higher education after completing Class 12.

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