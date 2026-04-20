UK Board Results 2026: Uttarakhand Board Likely To Announce Class 10 & 12 Results By April 25

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to unveil the results for Class 10 and Class 12 for 2026 on its official portal, ubse.uk.gov.in, soon. Reflecting on past data, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is anticipated to announce the high school and intermediate results in the third or fourth week of April.

This year, more than 1.12 lakh candidates sat for the Class 10 examinations, while nearly 1.03 lakh participated in Class 12, with tests conducted from February 21 to March 20 across various centres in the state. Last year, the board announced results on April 19, 2026.

Once the scores are released, students can check their results on ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in by entering their roll numbers to access provisional mark sheets. To facilitate a smoother experience and prevent website congestion, UBSE has also introduced alternative methods students can retrieve their results via SMS and obtain official documents through DigiLocker, ensuring faster and easier access during high-traffic periods.

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UBSE Class 10: Follow these steps to check and download results

Step 1: Navigate to the official webpage of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (ubse.uk.gov.in) to check results.

Step 2: Click on the relevant links for “Class 10 Result 2026” and “Class 12 Result 2026” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and all required login details accurately in the results box.

Step 4: Submit your information to check results.

Step 5: Download & print your provisional mark sheet for future reference.

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Last year's overall performance

The UBSE 2025 overall success rate for Class 10 was noted at 90.77%. Jatin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan both achieved the highest ranking in the UBSE High School examinations. In the Class 12 Intermediate assessments, the success rate was reported at 88.20%, with Anushka Rana standing out as the highest scorer.

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