Two MBA Students Dead From MDMA Overdose At NESCO Centre Concert In Goregaon

Two MBA students died from a suspected drug overdose when atttending a music concert in a NESCO centre in Goregaon, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were a 24-year old woman and a 28-year old man who died in the hospital, with a 25-year old woman in a critical condition. The three suffered from breathing difficulties after an overdose of MDMA pills.

MDMA is a psychotropic substance, that is illegal, as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The incident took place on April 11, with close to 4,000 people attending the concert at the NESCO Centre and paying an entry fee of Rs 2,000.

The police on Monday arrested six persons, including the event organiser, a suspected drug supplier and two students, in connection with the deaths.

The person who supplied these pills was identified as a student according to reports and has been arrested. Law enforcment recovered six to seven pills from the accused.

The victims, who were studying at a city-based management institute, were part of a group of 15 students who attended the concert at the Goregaon Exhibition Centre on Saturday, an official said.

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As per preliminary investigation, some members of the group allegedly consumed MDMA, also known as ecstasy before entering the venue. They had also partaken of alcohol during the concert.

Several of them reportedly complained of uneasiness and were rushed to a hospital in Jogeshwari and other private medical facilities, the official said.

He said that two students died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Sunday, while another student is hospitalised, but in a stable condition.

He said the Vanrai police have registered a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested two students, a suspected drug supplier, and three individuals associated with organising the concert.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till Thursday, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(With PTI Inputs)

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