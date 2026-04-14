Over 50% Of Delhi-NCR Households Report Covid, Viral Fever-Like Symptoms: Survey

Around 56% households in Delhi-NCR have at least one or more members suffering from Covid, flu or other viral fever-like symptoms, according to a latest survey.

The survey by LocalCircles received over 16,200 responses from residents living across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and surrounding areas. The aim of the survey was to know about the prevalence of Covid, flu and viral fever-like symptoms across households in the region.

It was found that 22% of households said four or more members were sick, while another 12% reported two to three individuals showing symptoms. In another 22% households, only one member was found to be affected. Meanwhile, the remaining 44% had no members affected by the symptoms.

These findings indicate that although close to half of the households have not reported any illness, a sizeable number of affected families are currently facing more than one infection within the same household.

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The symptoms mentioned by the survey included: fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, body ache, joint and muscle pain, fatigue and breathlessness. In some cases, people have also experienced stomach-related issues. Many patients are also taking longer to recover with weakness and cough continuing for weeks after the initial infection.

The infections are often spreading within entire households, especially during seasonal shifts, the survey noted. Several people reported long-lasting dry cough, severe fatigue that affects daily activities, and cases of symptoms returning after initial recovery. Families also noted that children are falling sick more frequently, while elderly members are facing slower recovery and more complications.

The survey, citing health experts, has linked the current wave mainly to Influenza A (H3N2), along with other circulating viruses such as metapneumovirus, different influenza strains and coronaviruses. They also point to changing weather patterns and poor air quality in Delhi-NCR as factors that may be weakening immunity and supporting faster spread of infections.

The experts have advised people to continue to follow basic precautions like washing hands frequently and wearing masks in crowded areas. They also suggested isolating those who show symptoms whenever possible.

Adequate rest, proper hydration and consulting a doctor if symptoms become severe or do not improve were some other recommendations.

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