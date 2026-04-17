Twist In Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case: Jacqueline Fernandes Seeks To Turn Approver In Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Matter

In a significant development in the high-profile Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes has moved court seeking permission to turn approver in the matter, reports said on Friday.

According to updates from the Patiala House Court in Delhi, the court has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Jacqueline's application and directed the central agency to file its reply on April 20. Her counsel informed the court that she had expressed willingness to cooperate and seek approver status in the proceedings.

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The court also allowed Jacqueline's separate application seeking permission to travel to Dubai, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan between April 24 and May 25, reports said.

What Does Turning Approver Mean?

Under criminal law, an approver is an accused or person linked to a case who agrees to fully disclose facts and assist investigators or the prosecution in exchange for possible legal consideration. If accepted, Jacqueline could become a key witness in unraveling the alleged money trail and the chain of transactions under scrutiny.

Background Of The Case

The money laundering probe stems from allegations that Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his associates extorted ₹200 crore from the wife of a former Ranbaxy promoter while he was lodged in jail. The ED later launched a parallel investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Jacqueline Fernandes has been named as an accused in the ED case. Investigators alleged that she received expensive gifts purchased using proceeds of crime. The actor has consistently denied wrongdoing and maintained that she herself was misled by Sukesh and was unaware of the illicit source of the gifts.

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Why This Matters

Her move to seek approver status could alter the direction of the prosecution's case. If the court and agency accept her cooperation, it may strengthen the investigation against other accused persons while also reshaping Jacqueline's own legal position.

The case continues to be heard before the Patiala House Court, with all eyes now on the ED's response and the next round of proceedings.

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