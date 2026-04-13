TTD Online Booking: Tirumala Darshan Schedule, Tickets, Accommodation For July 2026 & Other Details

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the full schedule for online booking of darshan tickets, sevas, and accommodation for devotees planning to visit Tirumala Temple in July 2026.

With a large number of pilgrims expected this year, TTD has released the booking dates in advance to help devotees secure their slots through the official system.

TTD stated that the release of different quotas will take place on specific dates in April, and devotees must complete each step within the given timeline to avoid missing out on bookings.



Schedule for Arjitha Sevas and Electronic Dip



According to TTD, bookings for Arjitha Sevas such as Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana, and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana will open at 10 am on April 18. Devotees who wish to participate must register for the electronic dip before 10 am on April 20.



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Those who receive allotment through the dip process must complete their payment between April 20 and April 22, before 12 noon. Missing this payment window may lead to cancellation of the allotted seva.



Booking for Other Sevas and Virtual Services



TTD has scheduled the release of tickets for other Arjitha Sevas, including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, at 10 am on April 21. On the same day, virtual sevas along with their darshan slots will be made available from 3 pm.

Devotees planning to book these services are required to follow the schedule closely to ensure they do not miss their preferred slots.



Special Darshan Categories and Token Release



TTD has also announced dates for various special darshan categories. Angapradakshinam tokens will be released online at 10 am on April 23. This will be followed by the release of Srivani Trust darshan tickets at 11 am on the same day.

Free special darshan tokens for senior citizens, differently abled persons, and devotees with chronic illnesses will be issued at 3 pm on April 23.

The Special Entry Darshan tickets, which are widely used by devotees, will be released at 10 am on April 24.



Accommodation Booking Details



Accommodation bookings in Tirumala and Tirupati will open at 3 pm on April 24. Devotees can choose from different types of rooms based on availability and their requirements.

TTD provides multiple accommodation options, including standard rooms, better category rooms, cottages, and guest houses. Booking early may help devotees secure rooms closer to the temple and avoid last-minute issues.



How to Book Darshan and Accommodation



Devotees are required to follow the online booking process through the official TTD website: https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in/home/dashboard

TTD releases different quotas on different dates, so understanding the schedule is necessary before attempting to book tickets or accommodation. Devotees are advised to log in before the release time to improve their chances of securing slots.



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Ticket and Seva Price Details



The expected prices for darshan and sevas have also been outlined. The Special Entry Darshan (Sheeghra Darshan) is priced at Rs 300 per person, while Sarva Darshan remains free, subject to token availability.

Sevas such as Suprabhatam, Thomala, and Archana are priced at around Rs 220 per person. The Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva is expected to cost around Rs 1,200 per person.



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Kalyanotsavam Seva is expected to be priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per ticket, and virtual sevas generally start from Rs 220, depending on the type of seva.



Accommodation Price Range



The price for accommodation varies based on the category. Standard rooms with basic facilities are expected to cost between Rs 100 and Rs 500 per night. Better category rooms may range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per night.

Cottages and guest houses may cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 per night or more, depending on the facilities provided.



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