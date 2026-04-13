'Employees Are Scared': Factory Owner Seeks CM Yogi Adityanath, Police's Help After Protesters Attack Noida Facility

Noida witnessed large-scale protests by industrial workers on Monday, with protestss turning violent in several areas, particularly in Phase 2, where many factories are located.

According to a report by NDTV, the agitation, driven by demands for better wages and working conditions, led to incidents of vandalism, arson, and clashes with police.

Protesting workers reportedly damaged vehicles, including a police van, set some cars on fire, and pelted stones at buildings. In response, police deployed personnel in riot-control gear and used tear gas shells to manage the situation.

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NOIDA में Salary बढ़ाने की मांग को लेकर चल रहे प्रदर्शन से उग्र तस्वीरें सामने आ रही हैं. प्रदर्शन कर रहे फैक्टरी कर्मचारियों ने कई गाड़ियों में आग लगा दी, तोड़फोड़ की और पुलिस पर पत्थर भी चलाए. जवाब में पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले दागे. #protestnoida #protestsalery pic.twitter.com/LI8e8zAJiR — Jan Soch (@Jansoch33) April 13, 2026

Noida Erupts in Labour Protest, Police Fire Tear Gas



Massive unrest broke out in Noida's Phase 2 area as company workers staged a violent protest demanding a salary hike.



The situation escalated when police fired tear gas shells to control the mob. Clashes were reported… https://t.co/a0NckTAy8d pic.twitter.com/HVp3dSIHoO — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 13, 2026

Amid the unrest, several individuals took to social media platform X to seek immediate intervention from authorities.

One user, identified as @x_rahulraj, tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Noida Police, stating, “Dear @noidapolice @myogiadityanath our factory in sector 63 Noida is attacked by protesters. Glasses are broken and they are vandalising the premises. This is happening across all factories. Employees are very scared. Please send police.”

Dear @noidapolice @myogiadityanath our factory in sector 63 Noida is attacked by protesters. Glasses are broken and they are vandalising the premises. This is happening across all factories. Employees are very scared. Please send police. — Rahul Raj (@x_rahulraj) April 13, 2026

Another user, @LalitLbaid, wrote, “it's Insane act by some hooligans. Many of our employees were not able to reach office today.@myogiadityanath Ji Complete work regarding security in Noida for industry will go for a toss. Please act fast.”

Other users also shared similar concerns. One post said, “The same situation is unfolding in Phase 2. A similar incident happened around ten years ago. No action was taken despite complaints, and factory owners had to bear the losses.”

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Another user commented, “This is why companies shift to the southern regions. The situation in the north is problematic.”

Another post read, “I also operate in Noida, and these are some of the visuals. Starting the protest just before Ambedkar Jayanti does not appear to be a coincidence.”

Some social media users also made claims regarding alleged police behaviour during the protests.

“This is the main reason nobody setups factories in UP. Secondly once it is setup they start exploiting the labours,” opined another.

Another user questioned, “since you are on public platform, pls also disclose how much you pay these workers and how many actual hours they have to work for you.”

One user wrote, “the provided text alleges misconduct by the Uttar Pradesh police against women, claiming they are misbehaving, beating them, and using batons in Noida, specifically mentioning Sector 84-85-3 a4 Mother Sun Company. Alleges police misconduct in Noida Sector 84-85 area.”

Another user stated, "got a notification from my office that today would be Work From Home due to ongoing protests by factory employees in Noida. Their demand: They want minimum wages to be hiked to Rs. 20,000 a month. Many factory workers just get Rs. 10,000 per month. I wonder how they are able to run their house amid such skyrocketing inflation. But violence is not the solution. Hopefully authorities will listen to their demand and come to an amicable resolution soon."

Got a notification from my office that today would be Work From Home due to ongoing protests by factory employees in Noida.



Their demand: They want minimum wages to be hiked to Rs 20,000 a month. Many factory workers just get Rs 10,000 per month.



I wonder how they are able to… pic.twitter.com/djerLCi4m0 — Nitin Sinha (@NsNitinsinha) April 13, 2026

The provided text alleges misconduct by the Uttar Pradesh police against women, claiming they are misbehaving, beating them, and using batons in Noida, specifically mentioning Sector 84-85-3 a4 Mother Sun Company.



Alleges police misconduct in Noida Sector 84-85 area. pic.twitter.com/YwZp6eujlI — Aarif Ali (@AarifAli727921) April 13, 2026

Why Workers Are Protesting ?

The protests reportedly triggered after the Haryana Government recently increased wages of workers in the state. Workers in Noida question why they are being paid less than workers in the neighbouring state for similar work.

According to the information available, Haryana has increased wages for different categories of workers by 35%. An unskilled worker in Haryana will now receive at least Rs. 15,220 per month, while a semi-skilled worker will earn Rs. 16,780 per month.

Lakshmi, one of the protesters, told NDTV that, “we are asking for two main things, overtime pay and a minimum salary of Rs. 20,000 per month. We are being exploited at our workplace. Meals are not provided on time, and there is no safety for women.”

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Another protester said, "each worker should be paid at least Rs. 800 per day. At present, we earn only Rs. 300 to Rs. 400 daily."

A woman protester said, "expenses such as cooking gas, rent, and school fees are increasing. But our salaries are not going up. How can we manage with Rs. 13,000 per month?"

According to the report, Chief Minister Adityanath has stated that workers should receive fair wages, safe working conditions, and basic facilities. He also directed industrial units to follow labour laws and address the concerns raised by workers.

He said, "those creating disturbance in the name of workers must face strict action and security arrangements in industrial areas must be strengthened," and also cautioned that people should remain alert to any "conspiracy to revive almost-dead Naxalism".

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