Delhi To Dehradun In 2.5 Hours? PM Modi To Inaugurate New Expressway On April 14: Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi- Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday, April 14, primarily aimed to reduce the traffic congestion the region. From travel time to connectivity, here's everything you need to know about Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

The 210 km stretch was built at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 crore, ANI reported. Once operational, this expressway is expected to reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from the current 6.5 hours to 2.5 hours.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will start near Akshardham Temple in Delhi and pass through Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh before ending at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

The Delhi Dehradun expressway will be linked to the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and the Char Dham Highway (Haridwar link). It will include 113 underpasses, five railway overbridges, 62 bus shelters, 16 entry and exit points, and 76 kilometers of service roads. Up to 12 designated spots have been developed on the route for food courts and other commuter facilities.

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Additionally, the project also includes the longest elevated wildlife corridor in Asia, spanning approximately 12 to 14 kilometres and a 340-meter-long Dat Kali Tunnel, located at the starting point of the expressway.

PM Modi's Uttarakhand Visit

PM Modi's upcoming visit to the Uttarakhand marks his 28th visit to the state overall since assuming the office of prime minister, Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami told PTI. In addition to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, PM Modi is schedules to inaugurate the country's first variable speed ​​pump storage plant, located in Tehri.

The plant has a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, which has been constructed by THDC India within the Tehri Hydroelectric Project complex. PM Modi will also address a public rally in Dehradun and offer prayers at the Maa Dat Kali temple at the Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh border.

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