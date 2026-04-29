TS SSC Result 2026: BSE Telangana To Declare Class 10 Results Today; All You Need To Know

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the TS SSC Class 10 board examination results on April 29 at 2 pm. After the announcement, students can access their BSE 10th marks memo 2026 on the official platforms.

K. Keshav Rao, the minister for the government of Telangana, along with Dr. E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, the director of school education, will officially release the TS SSC 2026 results. The press conference for the announcement will be held at the SCERT Campus located in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad.

The TS SSC examinations were conducted from March 14 to April 16 throughout the state, witnessing participation from a total of 528,239 students. The exams were held in 2,676 centres across the region. To aid students, a 24×7 control centre was established at the Director of Government Examinations office in Hyderabad, along with a dedicated phone line for enquiries. To successfully pass the TS SSC exam, students are required to achieve a minimum of 35 per cent marks.

Check official BSE SSC result notice below. The Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026 will be out at 2 pm today.

TS SSC Result 2026: Official Website List To Check Results

results.bsetelangana.org

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

school.edu.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download your results

Step 1: Visit the official portal of DGE, Telangana, at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page of the website, select the prominent link labelled as TS SSC Result 2026.

Step 3: Provide your login details, including your Class 10 roll number.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' to access your score results.

Step 5: The TS SSC Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download & save a copy for future use.

ALSO READ: CGBSE Board Result 2026 To Be OUT Today: Chhattisgarh Board To Announce Class 10 & 12 Results On April 29

TS SSC Result 2026: How to check via SMS

Open your phone's messaging app

Type TS10 ROLL NUMBER (e.g., TS10 9876543210)

Send it to 56263

ALSO READ: RBI Grade B 2026 Recruitment Notification Out: Know Vacancies & Check Eligibility Details Inside

TS SSC Result 2025 Highlights

The Telangana Class 10 results for 2025 revealed an overall passing rate of 92.78%, indicating a modest rise from last year's 91.31%. A total of 4,96,374 candidates took the examination, with 460,519 achieving success. Once again, girls outshone boys, boasting a pass rate of 94.26% compared to 91.32% for boys. Among private applicants, the success rate was recorded at 57.22%.

Total Students Appeared: 4,96,374

Passed: 4,60,519

Overall Pass Percentage: 92.78%

Girls Pass Percentage: 94.26%

Boys Pass Percentage: 91.32%

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