RBI Grade B 2026 Recruitment Notification Out: Know Vacancies & Check Eligibility Details Inside

The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB) has formally issued an initial notification regarding the recruitment of officers in Grade ‘B' (Direct Recruit – DR) for the 2026 panel year. According to the announcement, the recruitment includes various streams such as General, DEPR, and DSIM. Aspirants can apply online through the official RBI portal.

The RBI Grade B recruitment 2026 online application process will commence on April 29, 2026. Candidates may submit their applications until May 20, 2026, by 6:00 PM, while the Phase I examination for the general stream is slated for June 13, 2026, and for the DEPR/DSIM streams on June 14, 2026.

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RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026: Total vacancies

The RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026 offers a total of 60 vacancies, including 40 posts for Grade ‘B' (DR) General, 10 posts for Grade ‘B' (DR) DEPR and 10 posts for Grade ‘B' (DR) DSIM.

RBI Grade B Recruitment: Eligibility criteria & application fee

For the general stream, applicants are generally required to hold a graduation or postgraduate degree in any discipline, while DEPR candidates must have a postgraduate degree in economics or econometrics, and DSIM applicants must possess a postgraduate degree in statistics or mathematics.

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs. 100 as intimation charges only, while applicants from the General, OBC and EWS categories will need to pay Rs. 600, which includes both the application fee and intimation charges. RBI staff candidates will not be required to pay any fee.

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RBI Grade B Recruitment: Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1: Navigate to the official RBI site

Step 2: Access the “Opportunities @ RBI” area

Step 3: Select Grade B Hiring 2026

Step 4: Sign up using your email address and phone number

Step 5: Complete the application form carefully

Step 6: Upload necessary documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee (if required)

Step 8: Submit the form and print a copy

RBI Grade B Recruitment: Exam dates & selection process

The Phase II examination for the General stream will be conducted on July 25, 2026, followed by the DEPR/DSIM Phase II examination on July 26, 2026.

The selection process for the recruitment will be conducted in three stages: Phase I, which is the preliminary examination, Phase II, which is the main examination, and a final interview.

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