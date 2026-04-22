RRB Group D 2026 Exam Result To Be Declared Soon On rrbcdg.gov.in; Know More Details Inside

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to declare the RRB Group D Result 2026 on its official portal at rrbcdg.gov.in soon. Along with the results, the recruitment board will also publish the merit list and zone-specific cutoff scores in a PDF format.

Aspirants can access their scorecards by entering their login details, including the registration number and date of birth. Candidates who successfully pass the examination will be later called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

RRB Group D 2026: Marking Scheme

Each correct answer carries one mark, while wrong answers attract a negative marking of one-third of a mark. The final score is calculated by adding the marks for correct answers and then deducting the penalty for incorrect responses.

ALSO READ: RRB Group D Result 2026: Result Likely To Be Released In April, Check Step-by-Step Guide To Download

RRB Group D 2026: Follow this guide to check & download the result.

Step 1: Visit the official site of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: From the main page, select the link for RRB Group D results.

Step 3: The result document will appear on your display.

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F & find your roll number in the RRB Group D result document.

Step 5: Download the result and save it for later use.

The RRB Group D examination was conducted from November 27 to February 10. The authority issued the answer key along with candidates' response sheets.

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RRB Group D 2026 Recruitment Details

A total of 10,822,423 individuals have submitted their applications for the RRB Group D examination. The computer-based test was conducted for 32,438 open positions. The hiring process encompasses various roles, such as track maintainer, helper, assistant pointsman, and more. The open positions are allocated according to railway zones and job categories.

The age restrictions for RRB Group D range from 18 to 33 years. However, there are provisions for age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

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