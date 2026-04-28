CGBSE Board Result 2026 To Be OUT Tomorrow: Chhattisgarh Board To Announce Class 10 & 12 Results On April 29

The results for students who participated in the Chhattisgarh Board examinations will be announced on Wednesday, April 29. State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav announced this on his social media platforms and also extended his best wishes to all the students who appeared for the CGBSE Board Exams 2026.

Students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board's high school or intermediate examinations this year will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in once the results are released.

Last year the Chhattisgarh board declared the class 10 & 12 results simultaneously on May 7.

Direct links will be activated on cgbse.nic.in and the results portal results.cg.nic.in once the Chhattisgarh Board results are made public. Additionally, students will have the option to check their results via the DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, or the application.

CGBSE Board Result 2026: Steps to download marksheet

Step 1: Navigate to the official websites of cgbse.nic.in or cg.results.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select your class (10th or 12th).

Step 3: Next, you will need to enter your roll number and CAPTCHA code.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: At this point, your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check it thoroughly before downloading it. Keep a printed copy for future use.

Minimum passing marks & re-evaluation

To pass CGBSE 10th and 12th, students are required to achieve a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, as dictated by the regulations set forth by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.

Students feeling dissatisfied with their scores have the option to request a recheck or revaluation. The application period will commence 15 days following the announcement of the results. The results for evaluation or rechecking of answer sheets for CGBSE Class 10 and 12 in 2026 are anticipated to be declared in June 2026.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Even Toppers Are Choosing Re-Exams. Here's Why

CGBSE Board Result: Last year passing percentage

According to the CGBSE Class 10 Result Statistics for 2025, 323,094 students took part in the examination, with 245,913 students passing, leading to an overall pass rate of 76.53%. Based on data from the previous year, Naman Kumar Khuntia and Ishika Bala stood out as the top scorers in the CGBSE Class 10 exam, followed closely by Livyansh Dewangan in second place, while Riya Kewat, Hemlata Patel, and Tipesh Prasad Yadav secured third place.

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