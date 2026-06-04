TMC Turmoil: After Firhad Hakim, Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty Resigns

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty has resigned from her post, giving personal reasons as the cause behind the decision, marking another setback for the ruling party amid what is being described as a deepening internal crisis for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to PTI.

According to the report, Chakraborty submitted her resignation as Mayor of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, a key urban body in Kolkata's satellite township. The development comes at a time when the TMC is facing a series of political exits, organisational reshuffles, and growing internal dissent following recent electoral setbacks.

Krishna Chakraborty has been a prominent face in the Bidhannagar civic body, having served in leadership roles within the municipality.

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"This is entirely my personal decision. I have been in this chair for 16 years. I have no grudge against anyone. I have followed the rules to resign. I want to give some time to myself. I want to work as a councillor," Chakraborty told PTI.

Earlier, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim resigned from his position as the Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on June 3, 2026, as per media reports. Firhad Hakim has served as the Kolkata Mayor since 2018.

Party supremo Mamata Banerjee accepted the resignation after Hakim cited a "suffocating" political environment. He stated that the civic body had effectively been rendered defunct following the BJP's rise in West Bengal.

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