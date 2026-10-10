This Sister-Duo Left Stable Corporate Jobs. They Now Run A Rs 73.5 Crore 'Suta' Business

Until a decade ago, two sisters, Sujata and Taniya, had stable corporate jobs, drawing monthly salaries, before they decided to plunge into entrepreneurship.

Their brand Suta, derived from the initials of their names, a popular handloom saree and fashion brand, reported Rs 73.5 crore revenue in FY25. The brand has received widespread recognition for promoting Indian textiles and traditional craftsmanship.

ALSO READ: This Kerala Bakery Business Made Rs 822 Crore In FY23 Without Raising A Single Funding Round

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The sisters started the business in 2016 after leaving their stable corporate jobs, choosing to build the brand through a bootstrapped approach. The journey began in Santipur, West Bengal, with an investment of Rs 6 lakh from their personal savings. They started by working with a weaver couple and initially handled everything themselves, from sourcing products to packing and shipping orders.

With no formal background in fashion or e-commerce, the sisters turned their passion into a business focused on bringing West Bengal's weavers and their craftsmanship to a wider audience, according to the brand's website.

The company, based in Mumbai, now engages more than 17,000 weavers. As per multiple reports, it reported a 1,200% jump in revenue in six years, reaching Rs 73.5 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 5.5 crore in FY19.

Sujata is an alumna of CET Bhubaneswar and IIFT Delhi. She worked with the Essar and Jindal groups before leaving her corporate career and PhD pursuit at IIT Bombay to build Suta. Her sister, Taniya Biswas, an engineering graduate and IIM Lucknow alumna, previously worked with the Tata Group and IBM.

With over nine lakh followers on Instagram, Suta has emerged as a popular digitally native, community-driven brand. Customers admire the brand's minimalist design, comfort and emotional authenticity. According to a case study submitted to IIM Ahmedabad, by 2021, more than 98% of Suta's revenue came from e-commerce. Later, the founders also expanded into other avenues of retail fashion, including menswear, jewellery and accessories categories.

ALSO READ: He Learned Mushroom Farming From YouTube. Today, He Makes Rs 4 Lakh A Month

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.