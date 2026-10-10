He Learned Mushroom Farming From YouTube. Today, He Makes Rs 4 Lakh A Month

Dhananjay Vikhe Patil from Loni, Maharashtra, is the successful owner of a thriving mushroom farming business that generates Rs 4 lakh monthly business revenue. He began growing oyster mushrooms in 2017 after discovering mushroom farming in Class 12.

He initially invested Rs 15,000 in training and a starter kit, but his first attempt failed. However, he refused to give up and spent another Rs 1,000 on mushroom spawn, earning Rs 3,000 from his second attempt.

While doing his BSc in Biotechnology, Dhananjay kept learning mushroom farming through YouTube, social media and other farmers. During COVID-19, he expanded his small 100 sq ft room into a 1,000 sq ft shed with around 900–1,000 mushroom bags. After a few attempts, Patil ended up producing nearly 1,000 kg of mushrooms every month and is now the founder and owner of Pravara Mushrooms Farm and Training Centre.

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Now, his own mushroom production brings in around Rs 1.8 to 2 lakh monthly. On top of that, he earns over Rs 2 lakh through mushroom trading and value-added products. This has pushed his combined business revenue to around Rs 4 lakh per month, according to online reports.

Focus on Diversifying Business:

As per reports, Dhananjay has significantly expanded his business operations to diversify across different segments of the industry. Besides his own mushrooms, he trades mushrooms sourced from other farmers, makes mushroom powder and cookies, gives training to aspiring entrepreneurs, and has built a solid network of people engaged in the sector.

While in the farming business for over nine years, Patil is also the founder of Pravara Legal & Tax Associate, as per his LinkedIn profile. He offers tax and business consultancy services since 2019.

Patil completed his M.Sc in Biotechnology from Maharashtra's Savitribai Phule University between 2019 and 2023.

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