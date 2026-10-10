This Kerala Bakery Business Made Rs 822 Crore In FY23 Without Raising A Single Funding Round

In the world of a booming startup landscape, a Kerala-based bakery is going viral online for running a successful business for decades without ever needing any funding rounds.

Started in 1986, Elite Foods Pvt. Ltd. was launched because its founder was unable to find a bread that matched the quality that he had gotten used to during his abroad visit. Without any funding rounds or flashy press releases, today the brand has nine factories across India, sells more than 150 products and reported Rs 822 crore in operating income for FY2023, according to their own credit rating filings.

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The Thrissur-based company was founded by T.R.Raghulal, and has evolved into one of South India's established manufacturing-led enterprises. Beyond India, it also has a market presence in the Middle East, USA, UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Origins of Elite Foods Pvt. Ltd:

According to an interview of Danesa Raghulal, daughter of T.R. Raghulal, who is now steering the company towards a new direction, the idea of Elite Foods Pvt. Ltd. was conceived after her father returned from the US following his studies.

When he found that there was a demand for good quality bread, he decided to start Elite Foods. For this, the founder imported machinery and technology that was not prevalent in India during that time. Since then, the company has undergone a transformational shift, turning into a conglomerate encompassing Food Processing, Real Estate, and Solar Energy.

“When we got into bread, we realised we needed good quality flour, so we integrated backward and set up a mill. We got into cakes and other vertical and horizontal categories, and as of now, we have 212 SKUs as part of the Elite brand of food products,” Danesa told Her Startup Story publication in an old interview.

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The credit ratings agency, CRISIL, in 2024, labelled the conglomerate as having a “strong market position in Kerala", aided by strong brand recall in the bakery and food products segment. It highlighted that the group posted over 17% increase in its operating income for FY23 at Rs 822.55 crore, compared with Rs 698.76 crore for FY22. The company's profit also increased more than 17% to Rs 26.69 crore, aided by its established market position and strong management experience.

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