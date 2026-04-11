SSC GD Exam 2026: New Dates Announced, Preference Submission Starts Today — Check Details

Big news for thousands of job aspirants! The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released its comprehensive timetable for the 2026 GD Constable recruitment examination. This crucial process is set to begin on April 27 and extend until the conclusion of May. In a truly significant change, aspirants will now have the valuable opportunity to select their individual preferred examination week.

SSC GD exam date 2026 timetable

According to the official announcement, the examination will be held at various centers across the country in phases. The process commences on April 27, 2026, and proceeds in groups until May 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Out: How To Check Selection Status

This phased approach is intended to accommodate the huge number of candidates applying for positions in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and as Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD Exam 2026: Applicants can select their examination dates

In a pioneering method for this examination, SSC has launched a preference-based system. Candidates can now log in to the official site and choose when they prefer to take the test.

They are required to submit their selections by prioritizing all available time slots according to their preference. This action is essential for candidates who have previously registered. The time frame to submit exam choices is quite limited.

ALSO READ: Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancies, Last Date And How To Apply

SSC GD Examination important dates

Candidates must submit their exam week preferences online starting today at 15:00 hours until April 15, 2026, at 17:00 hours via the SSC portal, allowing them to choose from four defined windows based on convenience.

The CBT exams will be conducted across four phases: Window 1 from April 27 to May 2, Window 2 from May 4 to May 9, Window 3 from May 18 to May 23, and Window 4 from May 25 to May 30, accommodating over 25,000 vacancies following applications closed in December 2025. This structured approach, confirmed by SSC, replaces earlier slot booking and aims to manage the large applicant pool efficiently ahead of PET/PST stages.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.