Smriti Mandhana Named UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate On International Day Of The Girl

Newly appointed India women's cricket team captain Smriti Mandhana has been named a celebrity advocate by UNICEF India to promote equal opportunities, health and well-being for adolescent girls. The announcement was made on Sunday, October 11, to mark the International Day of the Girl.

The day highlights girls' rights, safety, leadership and potential, while drawing attention to the barriers that continue to limit their choices and opportunities.

UNICEF India made the announcement of Mandhana joining the team, with a video announcement on Instagram. "Welcome to the UNICEF family, Smriti Mandhana. UNICEF India is delighted to announce Smriti Mandhana as our newest Celebrity Advocate.⁣ Together, we'll champion the rights and well-being," the caption said.

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In her new role, Mandhana will advocate for an environment where girls can participate in sports, access opportunities to learn and play, and realise their full potential. She will also support UNICEF India's initiatives to empower adolescent girls and improve their health and well-being.

"I am deeply honoured to join UNICEF India as a Celebrity Advocate. Growing up playing cricket taught me that every dream begins with an opportunity. With hard work, determination, and encouragement, that opportunity can turn into something extraordinary. Every child and young person deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential," Mandhana told IANS.

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The left-handed batter has previously supported UNICEF and International Cricket Council (ICC) campaigns focused on gender equality and life skills. She has also lent her support to UNICEF's Promise to Children campaign.

An Arjuna Award recipient, Mandhana was appointed captain of the Indian women's cricket team earlier this week after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role. She was part of the squad that won India's maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title in 2025.

In the same year, Mandhana became the first woman to score more than 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year, setting a record with five centuries in the format.

In 2026, she became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket and women's T20 internationals. She is also the world's top-ranked women's ODI batter and a two-time ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

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