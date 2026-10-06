Smriti Mandhana Named India Women's New Captain After Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down

Smriti Mandhana has been named the new captain of the Indian women's cricket team, replacing Harmanpreet Kaur.

The 30-year-old's appointment comes after Harmanpreet stepped down as India captain across all formats earlier on Tuesday.

Mandhana has already led India in 18 T20Is and four ODIs and will now take on the full-time leadership role.

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Mandhana has also built a strong leadership record in franchise cricket. She guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Women's Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026, adding to her credentials as she takes charge of the national team.

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