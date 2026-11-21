Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen will be aiming to continue his impressive run at the Hong Kong Open 2026 when he takes the court for the men's singles semi-final on Saturday, November 21.

The 25-year-old secured his place in the last four after defeating Singapore's eighth seed Loh Kean Yew in a three-game quarter-final on Friday. Sen won the contest 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 to extend his winning run on the BWF World Tour.

The Indian shuttler will face Denmark's Anders Antonsen for a place in the title clash.

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Sen has already secured qualification for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, adding further significance to his impressive run in Hong Kong.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games champion has also won the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan titles this season.

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Hong Kong Open 2026 semi-final take place?

The men's singles semi-final featuring Lakshya Sen will be played on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The match will start at 9:50 a.m. IST.

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Hong Kong Open 2026 semi-final take place?

The match will be played at the Kai Tak Arena in Hong Kong.

Where to watch the Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Hong Kong Open 2026 semi-final live telecast in India?

The Hong Kong Open 2026 does not have a confirmed television broadcast listing in India at the time of writing.

Where to watch the Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Hong Kong Open 2026 semi-final live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Hong Kong Open 2026 live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Hong Kong Open 2026: Lakshya Sen's Quarter-Final Result

Lakshya Sen defeated former world champion Loh Kean Yew 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 in the men's singles quarter-finals on Friday.

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After winning the opening game, Sen lost the second before regaining control in the decider to seal his place in the semi-finals.

The victory also improved Sen's head-to-head record against Loh to 8-5.

Sen will now aim to take another step towards the Hong Kong Open title and secure his place in the final.

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