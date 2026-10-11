IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane Amid Heatwave-Like Conditions Across Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an official yellow heat alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, warning residents of rising temperatures and oppressive, heatwave-like conditions across coastal Maharashtra.

According to the IMD's official morning weather bulletin, local observatories recorded sharp spikes in regional temperatures. The Santacruz weather station registered a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius, clearly illustrating the intensity of the ongoing heat spell across the city.

Following the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the region, an unusual post-monsoon heat spell has brought dry, predominantly clear skies to the western coastline, pushing daytime temperatures significantly above seasonal averages and creating uncomfortable environmental conditions across the broader metropolitan region and neighboring districts.

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Meteorologists forecast that Mumbai and its surrounding suburban areas will continue to experience clear skies, with maximum temperatures hovering near 36 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures remaining around 26 degrees Celsius. The persistent combination of elevated temperatures and high coastal humidity is expected to amplify physical discomfort for residents, particularly in isolated pockets during the peak afternoon hours.

Mumbai's air quality varied significantly across monitoring stations, with the Bandra-Kurla Complex registering a severe AQI of 424.

Health experts caution that prolonged exposure to high heat increases the overall risk of dehydration, severe heat exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses.

Outdoor laborers, vulnerable demographic groups, elderly citizens, and individuals undertaking strenuous physical activity during midday hours face the highest level of risk under these prevailing thermal conditions.

To mitigate potential health hazards during this extended period of thermal stress, the IMD strongly advises the general public to limit unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day. Authorities urge citizens to maintain proper hydration by drinking sufficient water, wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and breathable clothing, and take frequent breaks in shaded or cool environments whenever they are outdoors.

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Residents of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are strongly encouraged to monitor subsequent IMD weather bulletins and official government advisories for ongoing updates regarding regional temperature trends, safety measures, and heat warnings as the dry post-monsoon weather continues to affect coastal Maharashtra over the coming days.

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