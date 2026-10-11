Earthquake In Uttarakhand: Magnitude 4.2 Quake Hits Uttarkashi, No Damage Reported

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Saturday evening at around 8:07 pm IST. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 10/10/2026 20:07:30 IST, Lat: 30.744 N, Long: 78.414 E, Depth: 11 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," NCS stated in a post on social media.

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No injuries or property damage had been reported at the time of publication, NDTV reported citing officials of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDA).

The earthquake's epicentre was reportedly around two kilometres northwest of Uttarkashi. The tremors prompted people to rush out of their homes in panic.

The Uttarkashi tremor was the second earthquake recorded in Uttarakhand on Saturday. Earlier in the afternoon, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake was recorded in the Bageshwar district at a depth of five kilometres.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 10/10/2026 15:40:53 IST, Lat: 30.005 N, Long: 79.950 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bageshwar, Uttarakhand," NCS stated.

The latest tremors come days after an earthquake was reported in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on October 6. NDTV reported that the Chamoli earthquake measured magnitude 4.9 and that its tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas.

The tremors had triggered panic in the national capital and surrounding cities.

"Felt my entire couch move, the entire building move - Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi! Never experienced anything close!" wrote an user on X.

Earthquake magnitude measures the size of a seismic event, while the intensity of shaking experienced at a particular location can vary depending on factors such as distance from the epicentre, depth, local ground conditions and the type of buildings in the area.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake is generally classified as a light earthquake and may be felt by people near its epicentre. However, its magnitude does not establish whether buildings or infrastructure have sustained damage.

The NCS recorded the Uttarkashi earthquake at a depth of 11 kilometres. The initial reports did not provide a detailed assessment of shaking intensity across individual localities.

The absence of reported injuries or property damage was the key initial update following Saturday's tremors. Further assessments would be needed in order to establish whether any damage had occurred in areas not covered by the initial reports.

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