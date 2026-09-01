September 2026 Calendar: Complete List of Festivals, Ekadashi & Vrat Dates

The month of September has always held a special place in the Hindu religious calendar, with several major festivals, fasting days and auspicious observances scheduled throughout the month. From the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth to the arrival of Lord Ganesha and the beginning of Pitru Paksha, devotees will observe a series of significant occasions.

The month begins with Krishna Panchami on September 1 and continues with one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, on September 4. The next major celebration will be Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, followed by Hartalika Teej for married women.

Whether you're planning festive celebrations, observing religious fasts, or keeping track of important religious dates, look below for the complete Sept. 2026 calendar highlighting the major festivals, Ekadashi and vrat observances throughout the month.

September 2026 Calendar At a Glance

Date Day Festival/Observance Sept. 1 Tuesday Krishna Panchami Sept. 4 Friday Krishna Janmashtami, Kalashtami Sept. 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej Sept. 16 Wednesday Balarama Jayanti Sept. 17 Thursday Vishwakarma Puja, Kanya Sankranti Sept. 19 Saturday Radha Ashtami, Lalita Saptami Sept. 23 Wednesday Vaman Jayanti Sept. 25 Friday Ganesh Visarjan Sept. 27 Sunday Pitru Paksha Begins

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September 2026 Hindu Festivals

Sept. 1 (Tuesday): Krishna Panchami

Sept. 4 (Friday): Shri Krishna Janmashtami & Kalashtami

Sept. 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi / Gauri Habba

Sept. 16 (Wednesday): Balarama Jayanti

Sept. 17 (Thursday): Vishwakarma Puja & Kanya Sankranti

Sept. 19 (Saturday): Radha Ashtami & Lalita Saptami

Sept. 23 (Wednesday): Vaman Jayanti

Sept. 25 (Friday): Ganesh Visarjan

Sept. 27 (Sunday): Pitru Paksha Starts

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September 2026 Ekadashi dates

Devotees observing Ekadashi fasts will have two important dates in this month.

Sept. 7 (Monday): Aja Ekadashi

Sept. 22 (Tuesday): Parsva / Parivartini Ekadashi

September 2026 Vrat Dates

The major vrat and fasting observances for September include:

Sept. 8 (Tuesday): Bhauma Pradosh Vrat

Sept. 9 (Wednesday): Masik Shivaratri

Sept. 10 (Thursday): Pithori Amavasya / Bhadrapada Amavasya

Sept. 14 (Monday): Hartalika Teej

Sept. 15 (Tuesday): Rishi Panchami

Sept. 24 (Thursday): Guru Pradosh Vrat

Sept. 25 (Friday): Anant Chaturdashi

Sept. 26 (Saturday): Bhadrapada Purnima

Sept. 29 (Tuesday): Vighnaraja Sankashti

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Krishna Janmashtami 2026

One of the beloved Hindu festivals, Krishna Janmashtami, will be celebrated on Sept. 4 this year. Devotees traditionally observe a fast and gather for midnight prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The day is said to be one of the most auspicious days of the year.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Ganesh Chauth, the day marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, good fortune, and prosperity. The festival, spanning 10 days, is observed with prayers, elaborate decorations and the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and public pandals. Gauri Habba will also be observed on the same day in several parts of the country.

Hartalika Teej 2026

Hartalika Teej falls on September 14. Observed by women, makeshift statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with the sand and worshipped for marital bliss and progeny.

Pitru Paksha 2026

It begins on September 27. During Pitru Paksha, families traditionally perform rituals and offer prayers and food in memory of their ancestors.

Many of the festivals listed above may also impact banking services and stock market operations in some states. People planning important transactions or travel around festival dates can explore our detailed Sept. 2026 Bank Holidays calendar for state-wise closures and Stock Market Holidays in Sept. 2026 guide to know when the NSE and BSE will remain closed.

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