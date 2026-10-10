Rise And Fall Season 2: Tej Pratap Yadav Accuses Wife Aishwarya Rai Of Chatting With Ex-Boyfriend

Politician and social media personality Tej Pratap Yadav has opened up about the issues that led to his divorce with Aishwarya Rai. The former member of Bihar Assembly is currently a contestant on reality show Rise and Fall 2. During a conversation with Niharika Tiwari and Raj Grover, Yadav shared about the arguments they had after getting married, the pressure surrounding their wedding and how their differences made it difficult for him to feel comfortable at home.

He even shared an incident in which he claimed to have caught Aishwarya chatting with her former boyfriend.

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Recalling the early days of their marriage, Tej Pratap said, “Ladaai-jhagda ho gaya tha. Naya-naya shaadi tha ekdum, 3 mahine mein ladaai-jhagda. Hum kuch aur the, woh kuch aur thi. Pressure mein shaadi kar liye humlog. Uss samay mein mantri tha - Health Minister of Bihar (We were having a fight. We were newly married and we started having arguments within three months. We were different. We got married under pressure. I was a minister at that time, Health Minister of Bihar.)”

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He added that the frequent arguments sometimes made him avoid going home. “Ghar jaane ka mann nahi karta tha, kabhi dost ke ghar ruk gaya, toh kabhi kahin chala gaya (I didn't feel like going home. Sometimes I stayed at my friend's house. Sometimes I went somewhere else. She wouldn't let me leave the house early),” he said.

He further shared that his wife used to scream and shout at him, adding, “I used to pray at 6 or 7 in the morning. She didn't like it. She told me not to pray and she used to party till 4 or 5 in the morning.”

Tej Pratap Yadav Accuses Wife Of Chatting With Ex-Boyfriend

One of the incidents Tej Pratap recalled involved an alleged conversation between Aishwarya and her former boyfriend. He claimed that he returned home one evening after attending a Vidhan Sabha session and saw her chatting with the man in their bedroom.

Recalling what he said he saw, Tej Pratap said, “Vidhan Sabha mein gaya hua tha, shaam mein ghar lauta, main bedroom mein aane ke liye entry kar raha tha, toh kisi ladke se chat kar rahi thi woh. Uska koi purana boyfriend tha, usse poora chat kar rahi thi, 'Love you,' poora hearts bhej rahi hai, sab cheez usko bhej rahi hai. Main door se dekh liya poora. (I got married in an arranged marriage. I had gone to the Vidhan Sabha. I came back home in the evening. When I was entering the bedroom, I saw she was chatting with a boy. It was his ex-boyfriend. She was chatting with him, saying ‘Love you,' sending heart messages and more. I saw it all from a distance.)”

Tej Pratap Yadav Claims He Recorded Their Fights

Tej Pratap also claimed that he had recorded videos of their arguments and submitted them in court as evidence.

“One positive thing about me was that whenever she fought, I used to make a video of it. It became our evidence. I put it up in the court. Boys are not always wrong. Girls are also wrong,” he said.

Tej Pratap further shared that even today when there's a fight, and people raise their voice, he gets traumatised.

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About Tej Pratap Yadav, Family And Marriage

The elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav has quite often been in the spotlight for his turbulent personal life and strained family relationships.

He married Aishwarya Rai, the eldest daughter of veteran Bihar politician Chandrika Roy, in May 2018. The marriage soon faced serious difficulties, and Tej Pratap filed for divorce within months. The couple's separation became a widely reported family controversy.

In May 2025, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled Tej Pratap from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for six years. He also announced that he was severing ties with Tej as a family member.

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