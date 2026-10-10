Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey's Sister Slams Gullu, Mahhi Vij Over 'Motu Patlu' Remark

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 20 continues to deliver high-voltage drama, intense confrontations, and emotional rollercoasters that keep viewers glued to their television screens. The latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show was no exception, packed with intense fights between Gullu and Bhojpuri star Aamrapali Dubey.

In the recent episode, Gullu and Aamrapali got into a heated argument over a house task, and the fight escalated when Gullu compared Aamrapali Dubey and her close friend Love Gill to the animated characters Motu Patlu, poking fun at their body types.

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The remark didn't sit well with Aamrapali Dubey's sister, Aanchal. Taking to Instagram Stories, she defended her sister's career and questioned why personal attacks and body-shaming were normalised during disagreements rather than focusing on performance.

‘Body-Shaming Is Not An Achievement'

Questioning the contestants over their alleged remarks against her sister on national television, Aanchal wrote, “Why is it so easy for Mahhi Vij and Gullu to body shame Aamrapali (my sister) and get away with it?”

She further stressed that “body shaming is never okay”, adding that a person's body should never be a “subject to ridicule”, especially when their body of work speaks for itself.

Aanchal went on to say, “No matter what shape or size Aamrapali has been, she has always been a hit in the industry, winning hearts with her talent and performances. Body-shaming is not an achievement. Agar fight dena hai toh dignified tarike se dena… jab Aamrapali ke against kuch point nahi mila toh ye remarks shuru kar diye? Your body of work is what truly matters.”

“And Aamrapali's work speaks louder than any personal remarks ever could. I and our family are proud of my sister and always will be,” Aanchal concluded.

Apart from Aanchal's post, Aamrapali's team also shared a post questioning if the recent body-shaming remarks would be discussed during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

“Chota Bheem, Indumati and Chutki ke baare mein Weekend ke Vaar par baat hui thi… (jabki woh body-shaming tha bhi nahi). Toh kya ab Motu Patlu par bhi baat hogi? (Jo clear-cut body-shaming hai aur baar-baar ho rahi hai),” they wrote.

This is not the first time Aamrapali has been body-shamed on Bigg Boss 20. Earlier, her friend Luv Gill, called her “Tuntun aunty” and she clearly stood against it. During a recent clash, Gullu was heard commenting, “Do minute chalte hi thak jaati hai,” in an apparent dig at her stamina.

About Aamrapali Dubey

One of the most popular and well-known actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Aamrapali Dubey, is celebrated not only for her acting skills but also for her charming appearance and lively dance performances.

Reports suggest that her estimated net worth exceeds Rs 30 crore, and she reportedly charges over Rs 10 lakh per film.

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