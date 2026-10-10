'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Soundtrack Enters 2027 Grammy Race Across Eight Categories

The soundtrack of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been submitted for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards across eight categories.

B62 Studios, founded by filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh, announced the submissions on X on Friday, writing, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love #ForYourConsideration #Grammys #RecordingAcademy #FYC.”

Songs Submitted for Consideration

The studio is seeking international recognition for Shashwat Sachdev's music through a Grammy campaign featuring nine entries, including the soundtrack album and individual songs, according to PTI.

The soundtrack album has been submitted for consideration in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category, while Arijit Singh's song “Phir Se” is in contention for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The campaign also features several individual tracks across different Grammy categories. “Aari Aari” has been submitted for Best Asian Pop Music Performance, while “Jaan Se Guzarte Hain” and “Kanhaiyya” are in consideration for Best Global Music Performance. “Jaiye Sajana” has been submitted in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

The remaining entries include “Destiny - Mann Atkeya” for Best Rap Performance, “Vaari Jaavan” for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and “Hum Pyaar Karne Wale” for Best Remixed Recording. Together, these submissions cover a range of musical styles such as film music, Asian pop, global music, pop, rap, electronic music and remixed recordings.

The soundtrack of Dhurandhar: The Revenge combines original compositions with reinterpretations of existing songs. However, the submissions do not guarantee nominations, which will depend on the Recording Academy's eligibility criteria and voting process.

ALSO READ: Navanethem "Navi" Pillay Wins The Nobel Peace Prize 2026

Dhurandhar's Global Success

The Grammy campaign follows the commercial success of the Dhurandhar franchise. The first film, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in December 2025 and starred Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian intelligence operative who adopts the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate Karachi's criminal underworld and dismantle a terror network. Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal also featured in the film. Dhurandhar earned over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, according to trade estimates.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026 and surpassed the original with worldwide earnings of over Rs 1,800 crore. The two films have together crossed Rs 3,000 crore at the global box office, according to trade estimates.

Jio Studios and B62 Studios backed both films, with Shashwat Sachdev composing the music and Irshad Kamil and other lyricists writing the songs.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar For National Awards 2027? Aditya Dhar Says 'Hopefully'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.