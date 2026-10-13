Pune Water Cut: Who Will Be Affected, PMC's Direction To Citizens And How To Report Supply Problems

Pune is set to face a weekly water supply shutdown from Thursday, October 15, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) moves to conserve water amid concerns over reservoir levels, rainfall uncertainty and the possibility of prolonged water stress.

The shutdown will reportedly cover the city, with the civic administration asking residents to reduce consumption and avoid wasting drinking water. This decision follows a review of water storage in the Khadakwasla dam chain and the Bhama Askhed and Pavana dams.

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Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner of the PMC, said that the decision was taken to manage available water stocks and safeguard drinking water supplies over the coming months.

"The available water stock is lower than usual. In view of the possibility of reduced rainfall and the need to ensure drinking water availability in the coming months, the PMC has decided to to suspend water supply across the city every Thursday," Kaur said as cited by the Hindustan Times.

The report did not provide a ward-wise list of affected neighbourhoods or specify the exact timings for the suspension and restoration of water supply. Residents, housing societies, commercial establishments and institutions have been urged to conserve water and avoid wastage. The civic body has also advised residents to plan their water requirements ahead of the weekly shutdown.

Why Has The Water Cut Been Announced?

The main reason for the water cut is to conserve water amid concerns about lower than usual reserves, rainfall uncertainty and possible drought conditions. According to the Hindustan Times report, the Khadakwasla dam chain held 26.22 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water as of Monday, which officials stated was below the usual level for this time of the year.

The report attributed the decision to concerns over the possibility of reduced rainfall, including the potential impact of El Niño, and the need to preserve available water for the coming months.

The Maharashtra government has directed local bodies to reduce water consumption by at least 10 percent from October 16, with restrictions potentially tightened further to ensure that supplies last until August 31, 2027, the report stated.

A government resolution issued by the state Water Resources Department on October 5 directed authorities to prepare dam-wise and use-wise water management plans, prioritise drinking water and take advance measures against a possible drought-like situation.

PMC's Directions For Residents

The PMC has prohibited the use of drinking water for construction activities and directed that treated sewage water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) or borewell water be used instead.

Public and private vehicle washing centres have been asked to suspend operations, while drinking water must not be used to wash vehicles, courtyards or footpaths. The restrictions will also cover the use of drinking water to fill swimming pools or maintain gardens, Hindustan Times reported.

Housing societies with STPs have been asked to keep the facilities operational and reuse treated wastewater for gardening and toilet flushing.

The civic body has also urged residents and managers of civic buildings to repair leaking taps, pipelines and toilet flush systems, prevent water tanks from overflowing and install automatic float valved where necessary.

Hotels, restaurants, hostels and other commercial establishments have been asked to adopt water saving measures, while unauthorised water connections could invite action, including criminal cases, according to the report.

How To Report Water Supply Problems In Pune

Residents facing water supply problems during the shutdown can contact the PMC call centre at 1800-1030-222, send a WhatsApp message to 9689000002, or use the PMC Care App.

Residents are advised to follow further announcements from the civic administration for updates on local supply arrangements and any changes to the weekly shutdown schedule.

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