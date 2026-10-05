Maharashtra Braces For Drought? 10% Water Cut Mandated From Oct 16 Over El Nino Fears

Maharashtra will impose a minimum 10% cut in water supply across urban and rural local bodies from Oct. 16, as the state prepares for potential water stress following a deficient monsoon and the impact of El Nino conditions. State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan in a statement on Monday said the department has undertaken detailed dam-wise and use-wise planning of available water stocks up to Aug. 31, 2027. The assessment factors in evaporation, silt accumulation, unauthorised extraction and the possibility of a drought-like situation.

“Drinking water will be given the highest priority. All municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats have been directed to implement a 10% water cut from October 16,” Mahajan said in a statement.

The government has decided to maintain an additional 10% emergency buffer stock in every dam to ensure adequate reserves through the dry months. According to the water resources department's assessment, water required for drinking purposes will be reserved until Aug. 31, 2027. The calculation takes into account potential losses from evaporation and silt, as well as water extracted without authorisation.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Water will be released for irrigation only after drinking water, livestock and fodder requirements have been met, the government said. Within irrigation, Rabi foodgrains and fodder will receive priority, followed by other Rabi crops. Perennial crops will be permitted only if sufficient water remains available.

The state government has also directed local bodies to launch special drives to identify and prevent water leakages. Sewage treatment plants have been asked to operate at full capacity, with treated wastewater to be used for non-potable purposes such as gardening, construction and washing. The move is intended to reduce dependence on fresh water for activities that do not require drinking-quality supplies.

READ | India Logs Driest Monsoon Since 2015 As June-Sept Rains End 12.6% Below Normal

Industries have also been directed to reuse or recycle at least 30% of the water they consume. Mahajan appealed to citizens and government agencies to use water judiciously as the state prepares for a potentially challenging water situation.

The Water Resources, Revenue, Agriculture, Industries and Urban Development departments are working together to manage available stocks and ensure that essential requirements are met.

Unauthorised extraction from dams, rivers and canals has also emerged as a concern for the state as authorities seek to protect reserves earmarked for drinking water. The Water Resources Department is working with revenue and police authorities to curb illegal extraction. Joint teams will patrol vulnerable stretches, while illegal pumps and other equipment used for unauthorised extraction will be seized.

The decision comes after a deficient monsoon has put pressure on water availability across parts of Maharashtra. The state government is factoring in El Nino conditions and the possibility of a drought-like situation while planning water reserves well into 2027.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.