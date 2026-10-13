Pune Techie Dies By Suicide, Accuses In-Laws Of Dowry Harassment In Note: Report

An IT engineer in Maharashtra's Pune allegedly died by suicide after facing years of dowry-related harassment by her husband and in-laws, according to a report by NDTV. The 33-year-old woman, identified as Trishna Rahul Sakpal, had married Rahul Sakpal in 2018. Police have registered a case against her husband and four other family members following a complaint filed by her father.

According to the complaint filed by her father, Balkrishna Nikam, Trishna was allegedly pressured to hand over her entire salary, transfer the flat owned by her parental family to her mother-in-law's name, and purchase a flat worth Rs 1 crore for her father-in-law. NDTV reported that the allegations were detailed in the police complaint.

Trishna allegedly faced physical abuse and, distressed by the harassment, returned to her parents' home in 2021. Her husband later filed for divorce, reportedly with the intention of remarrying. The divorce case is currently pending before the court.

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On September 29, Trishna allegedly died by suicide at her home.

In a suicide note recovered by the police, she held her husband, Rahul; mother-in-law, Vaishali; father-in-law, Sanjay; sister-in-law, Shaili; and paternal grandmother-in-law, Shakuntala Salunke, responsible for her death.

Based on her father's complaint, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the five accused. Further details about the investigation were not immediately available.

In a similar case in Pune last month, 23-year-old techie Vaishnavi Pravin Jarande allegedly died by suicide around four months after marrying Omkar Sanjay Ghisare. Her family accused her husband and in-laws of mental and physical harassment over an alleged demand for an additional Rs 5 lakh to purchase a car. Police registered a case against Ghisare and his parents following the complaint, NDTV reported.

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Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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