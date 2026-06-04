Pune IT Shocker: 700 Employees Including Software Engineers Left Jobless; CEO Arrested

More than 700 employees of a Pune-based IT company were reportedly left without jobs after the firm abruptly ceased operations overnight, reported NDTV.

Staff members claimed they received no prior notice and were unable to access the office, while several employees alleged that pending salaries remained unpaid.

Police have arrested the company's CEO, Harshal Thakre, in connection with the case amid allegations of financial irregularities and cheating.

The probe into the sudden closure of ThynkTech India, located in Pune's Hinjewadi IT hub, has since expanded.

Officials said the case was initially registered based on a complaint filed by a 25-year-old intern, triggering a wider investigation into the company's operations and finances.

According to the Hinjewadi police, the grievance is widespread, with more than 30 additional interns and employees since approaching authorities with similar complaints of unpaid dues and unreturned deposits.

Affected staff members allege that the IT firm abruptly halted all operations back in April, locking out employees without warning. Many reported arriving at the Hinjewadi workplace only to find the premises entirely shuttered and company representatives completely unreachable.

Along with arrested CEO Harshal Thakre, the company's head of training and development and a human resources manager have also been formally booked in connection with the case, NDTV reported.

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Fresh details have emerged regarding the alleged financial irregularities at ThynkTech India, which originally launched operations in 2025. The company is accused of collecting a Rs 15,000 security deposit from each employee and intern, ostensibly for official laptops.

According to staff members, the firm initially paid salaries and stipends on time, a tactic recruits say built a false sense of trust. However, payments reportedly stopped entirely from January 2026 onwards.

Employees say the problem got worse when the company gave them cheques to pay their pending salaries, but those cheques could not be cashed because they bounced. This made people doubt whether the company had enough money and showed signs it was in serious financial trouble before it shut down suddenly.

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