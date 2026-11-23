A fatal road accident was reported on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway in Maharashtra's Wagholi area in the early hours of Monday, November 23. Three young men were killed and two other were seriously injured after a speeding car lost control, crossed the road divider and collided with a truck.

According to ANI, the accident occurred at around 2 am on Monday. The five passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital where three were declared dead following medical examination while two others were admitted for treatment. the bodies of the deceased were sent to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for post-mortem examinations.

The accident reportedly took place near Vitthalwadi arch in Wagholi at approximately 2 am. A speeding car reportedly went out of control, crossed the road divider and overturned onto the opposite carriageway.

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The vehicle then travelled around 60 to 70 metres before crashing into a truck parked on the roadside. The impact was severe, leaving the car extensively damaged.

Following the accident, Wagholi police reached the site after receiving information about the crash. eSakal reported that the rescue operation was carried out under the guidance of Wagholi Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad.

Wagholi police have registered the incident and initiated further legal proceedings and have launched an investigation. The investigation is expected to establish the precise circumstances in which the driver lost control, the sequence of the collision involving the divider and the truck, and the circumstances surrounding the presence of the truck on the roadside.

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The three deceased have been identified as Omkar Ajay Suryawanshi (24), Shankar Vasudev Dhole (22) and Mayur Satish Auti (26). All three were reportedly residents of the Phoolmala Road area in Wagholi. The two injured men have been identified as Ashutosh Nandakumar Markad (28) and Pranay Bharat Shinde (24).

Further details are awaited as the police investigation progresses.

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