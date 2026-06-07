President Murmu Congratulates India on Record Sixth SAFF Women’s Championship Title

President Droupadi Murmu extended her congratulations to the women's national football team following India's 3-1 victory over defending champions Bangladesh. Celebrating their SAFF Championship 2026 title, she emphasised that this brilliant triumph will serve as a powerful inspiration for young girls nationwide.

In her message on X, President Murmu praised the team's outstanding performance: "Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women's Football Team on winning the SAFF Women's Championship 2026! Our women footballers displayed exceptional skill, determination and teamwork throughout the tournament. I am confident that their remarkable achievement will inspire young girls across the nation to pursue their dreams with confidence and courage."

India's victory marked a strong comeback after disappointing performances in the previous two editions of the SAFF Women's Championship. Although India had dominated the early years by winning the first five titles, it failed to reach the final in 2022 and 2024, when Bangladesh went on to win the championship on both occasions, as per the News18.

The Vice President of India also extended his wishes on the grand winning of the nation's women's football team.

Reclaiming the crown for the first time since 2019, India secured a record-extending sixth SAFF Women's Championship title. The hosts delivered a flawless, unbeaten run throughout the tournament, dominating their opponents by scoring 18 goals while conceding only one, according to News18

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Goals from Pyari Xaxa, Sanfida Nongrum, and Lynda Kom Serto powered India past Bangladesh in the final. Pyari initially drew first blood in the 42nd minute, though Bangladesh's Ritu Porna Chakma equalised just before half-time. India answered back immediately in the second half as Sanfida restored the lead, leaving Lynda to net an 82nd-minute insurance goal to secure the title.

Signalling its dominance early on, India opened its campaign by crushing the Maldives 11-0. A subsequent 3-0 win over Bangladesh secured India the top spot in Group B heading into the knockout rounds.

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