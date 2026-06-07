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PM Modi Congratulates Women's Football Team On Winning SAFF Women's Championship

India clinched the SAFF Women's Championships football title for the sixth time and first after seven years with a dominant 3-1 win over Bangladesh in the summit clash in Goa on Saturday.

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PM Modi Congratulates Women's Football Team On Winning SAFF Women's Championship
Congratulations to the Indian Women's Football Team on winning the SAFF Women's Championship 2026", Modi said in a post on X.
(Photo: PM Modi official X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's football team on winning the SAFF Women's Championship 2026, saying this will encourage more youngsters to play football in the coming times.

India clinched the SAFF Women's Championships football title for the sixth time and first after seven years with a dominant 3-1 win over Bangladesh in the summit clash in Goa on Saturday.

ALSO READ: 'Momentum Remains Strong': PM Modi Lauds India's Q4 GDP Growth, Reaffirms 'Ease Of Doing Business' Pledge

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's Football Team on winning the SAFF Women's Championship 2026. They have played excellently through the tournament. This will encourage more youngsters to play football in the coming times. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," Modi said in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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