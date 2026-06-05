'Momentum Remains Strong': PM Modi Lauds India's Q4 GDP Growth, Reaffirms 'Ease Of Doing Business' Pledge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed India's latest economic growth figures, saying the country's strong GDP performance underscores the resilience of the economy, the impact of reforms and the contribution of 140 crore Indians.

Reacting to the latest GDP data in a post on X, PM Modi said, “India's growth momentum remains strong! GDP growth rate of 7.7% in FY 2025-26 and 7.8% in Q4 of FY 2025-26 reflect the inherent strength of our economy, the success of reforms and the hard work of 140 crore Indians.”

He added that the government would continue pushing reforms to improve both the business environment and quality of life. “We shall leave no stone unturned to further ‘Ease of Living,' ‘Ease of Doing Business' and increase opportunities for our youth,” the Prime Minister said.

The remarks came after the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released its provisional estimates, showing India's economy expanded 7.7% in real terms during FY26. Growth accelerated to 7.8% in the January–March quarter, indicating sustained momentum in economic activity.

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Modi reiterated the government's focus on reform-led growth and employment generation, particularly for India's young workforce, as policymakers seek to maintain the economy's expansion trajectory.

India remains among the world's fastest-growing major economies. The government has credited structural reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, digital public infrastructure and higher infrastructure spending for supporting economic activity and boosting investor confidence.

Officials have also pointed to robust domestic demand, rising public investment and continued strength in the services sector as key drivers of growth. Sustained economic expansion, policymakers say, will be critical to generating jobs, raising incomes and advancing India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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