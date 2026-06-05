Petrol Prices Under Fluctuations Globally, Gas Supply Chains Collapsing: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the volatility in global energy markets, saying that fluctuating oil prices and disruptions in gas supply chains continue to pose challenges for economies worldwide.

Speaking at an event in Gujarat, Modi said the world is currently passing through a phase of unprecedented uncertainty, marked by a series of major crises over the past few years.

He noted that petrol prices across the globe have witnessed sharp fluctuations, while gas supply chains have come under severe strain amid geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

The Prime Minister recalled that he had previously described the current period as a "decade of disasters" for the world; pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic as the first major shock, followed by wars in different regions and a deepening energy crisis that has disrupted economies across countries.

Despite these global headwinds, Modi said India has demonstrated resilience. He expressed satisfaction that the country, through the collective efforts of its 140 crore citizens, has been able to confront and withstand successive global challenges with strength.

PM's Austerity Appeal To Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Indian citizens to revive pandemic-era work-from-home practices, reduce dependence on petrol and diesel, and defer foreign travel — framing the measures as acts of national duty in the face of the escalating West Asia conflict.

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, Telangana, Modi said the global crisis demanded collective sacrifice and a sense of purpose. "We have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication," he said.

On fuel conservation, the Prime Minister urged citizens in metro-connected cities to switch to public transport and encouraged carpooling for those who must drive. He also called on electric vehicle owners to maximise their use of EVs.

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