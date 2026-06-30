PM Modi Speaks To Iran President, Calls For 'Freedom Of Navigation' Amid Hormuz Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over a phone call amid rising tensions in West Asia, with the two leaders discussing recent regional developments and the need to ensure peace and stability, according to an official statement.

During the call, President Pezeshkian briefed Modi on the latest situation in the region and shared his assessment of the developments and the way forward.

Modi welcomed the understanding reached between the concerned sides and reiterated India's long-standing position that all outstanding issues should be addressed through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

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The Prime Minister emphasised the need for sustained efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in West Asia, a region that remains strategically important for global energy supplies and trade routes.

Highlighting India's concerns over regional security, Modi also underlined the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and uninterrupted movement of commerce, particularly amid tensions surrounding key maritime routes.

The conversation comes as concerns continue over disruptions and security challenges in the region, including developments linked to the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and energy shipments.

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India has consistently called for restraint, de-escalation and diplomatic engagement to resolve conflicts in the region, while also stressing the need to protect economic and trade interests.

The Prime Minister's outreach reflects India's focus on maintaining dialogue with key regional partners and encouraging steps that contribute to stability in West Asia.

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