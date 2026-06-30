PM Modi Reviews 'Next Phase Of Governance Reforms' In Meeting With 80 Govt Secretaries: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the Centre's next phase of governance reforms, with a focus on advancing the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, according to sources.

The nearly four-hour meeting, attended by around 80 government secretaries, assessed ministry-wise reform priorities, measures to improve administrative efficiency and initiatives to strengthen last-mile delivery of public services, the sources said.

The review also covered steps to enhance ease of doing business, accelerate digital governance and further the government's deregulation agenda, they added.

Each secretary presented the views and recommendations of their respective ministry or department during the meeting, which was led by T. V. Somanathan, according to the sources.

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According to sources, the discussions focused on two broad priorities, deregulation and reforms to improve ease of doing business and ease of living, and advancing the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat agenda.

Secretaries outlined the key initiatives being undertaken by their respective ministries in line with these priorities, highlighting progress on implementing the Prime Minister's vision while flagging sector-specific challenges and proposed policy interventions to strengthen governance and public service delivery, the sources said.

PM Modi called for a whole-of-government approach, urging ministries to break departmental silos and work in a more coordinated manner. He also stressed wider use of the PM GatiShakti platform to improve inter-ministerial coordination and support better-informed decision-making, according to the sources.

The Prime Minister further asked secretaries to keep the real-world impact of government schemes on citizens at the centre of policy implementation, the sources added.

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The review built on the reform agenda outlined by Modi during the Council of Ministers meeting on June 21, where he said the government would continue to push measures aimed at improving Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, while creating more opportunities for India's youth.

The interaction was among the first full-secretary-level review meetings chaired by the Prime Minister in the current financial year and was aimed at aligning the bureaucracy with the government's reform priorities for the second half of 2026, according to the sources.

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