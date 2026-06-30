Trump's Birthright Citizenship Curbs Get Knocked Down By US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump's birthright citizenship curbs in a landmark judgement on Tuesday.

The decision marks the third loss handed to Trump in two days by the apex court, with the first being retention of Lisa Cook as the Fed governor and the second being sacking his appeal to overturn a $5 million civil judgment awarded to writer E. Jean Carro in a sexual assault case.

ALSO READ: US Supreme Court Bars Trump From Sacking Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Limiting citizenship was one of the major agendas on Trump's 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) checklist after he assumed office again in 2024.

The President, on his first day back in the White House, signed an executive order to end automatic citizenship for babies born in America.

The order outlined that Federal agencies will not recognise citizenship of babies born in the US who do not have at least one parent who is an American citizen or a "green card" holder.

However, the order was challenged immediately after a coalition of over 20 states filing lawsuits against him, citing violation to the basis of the US constitution: that anyone born in America is from America.

SC's decision comes days ahead of the 250th freedom anniversary of the country, with the mid-term elections only months away.

Notably, the apex court backed an order which allowed Trump to end deportation protections for countless immigrants just last week.

In February of this year, Trump suffered another setback at the hands of the Supreme Court, after it ruled against his hefty global trade tariffs.

The ruling was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, who was joined by three liberal justices and two fellow conservatives, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, in the majority.

ALSO READ: Big Setback To Donald Trump, US Supreme Court Strikes Down Global Tariffs

"The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration and scope," Roberts wrote. But the Trump administration "points to no statute" in which Congress has previously said that the language in IEEPA could apply to tariffs, he added.

As such, "we hold that IEEPA does not authorise the president to impose tariffs," Roberts wrote.

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