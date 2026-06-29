US Supreme Court Bars Trump From Sacking Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The US Supreme Court has blocked Donald Trump from firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook in another landmark judgement on Monday.

However, it outlined that other firings done by the republican president will be upheld.

The decision marked a second blow to Trump's appeals in the same day after the apex court also declined hear President Donald Trump's appeal seeking to overturn a $5 million civil judgment awarded to writer E. Jean Carroll, leaving intact a jury verdict that found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

According to The New York Times, the justices denied Trump's petition without comment, bringing to a close his legal challenge to the May 2023 verdict. No dissents were publicly noted.

Lisa Cook, the first black woman to serve on the powerful Federal Reserve Board of Governors, pushed back on Trump's attempts to oust her and filed a lawsuit against him last year.

The Trump administration had, thus far, claimed that past allegations against cook for lying in financial documents was reason enough to fire her.

“The President determined there was cause to remove a governor who was credibly accused of lying in financial documents from a highly sensitive position overseeing financial institutions,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said in the statement. “The removal of a governor for cause improves the Federal Reserve Board's accountability and credibility for both the markets and American people.”

While Cook's lawsuit did not explicitly deny the mortgage fraud claim, it highlighted that parts of the mortgage applications at issue could have been mislabeled unintentionally.

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