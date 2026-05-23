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Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By 87-91 Paise Per Litre, Third Increase In Less Than 10 Days

Petrol prices in Delhi rose by 87 paise to 99.51 per litre, marking the third increase in under 10 days amid rising energy costs from the Middle East conflict.

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Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By 87-91 Paise Per Litre, Third Increase In Less Than 10 Days
Petrol prices in Delhi rose by 87 paise to Rs 99.51 per litre
Photo: PTI

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, the third increase in less than 10 days. Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up by 91 paise from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49.

This is the third increase in rates since May 15, when state-owned oil companies started passing on the elevated energy prices arising from the Middle East conflict in a calibrated manner.

Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19. In all, rates have gone up by almost Rs 5 per litre.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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