Q4 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results On May 23

Over 75 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on May 23. Big names announcing fourth-quarter results on May 23 include NTPC, Divi's Laboratories, JK Cement, Reliance Infrastructure and Sarda Energy & Minerals. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.
List Of Important Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 23
- NTPC Ltd.
- Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
- JK Cement Ltd.
- Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.
- Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
- Universal Cables Ltd.
- Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
- Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
- Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.
- Dollar Industries Ltd.
- India Pesticides Ltd.
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NTPC Q3 Results
NTPC reported an over 8% rise in consolidated profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed to Rs 5,489 crore from Rs 5,063 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations during Q3FY26 came in at Rs 45,846 crore, up from Rs 41,369 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, reflecting a modest 2% increase.
Divi's Laboratories Q3 Results
Pharmaceutical firm Divi's Laboratories reported a 12.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue for the December quarter at Rs 2,604 crore, compared with Rs 2,319 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The company's EBITDA climbed nearly 20% to Rs 890 crore from Rs 743 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 34.2% from 32%. However, net profit slipped marginally by 1% to Rs 583 crore against Rs 589 crore a year earlier.
Sarda Energy & Minerals Q3 Results
The consolidated net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals declined 3.55% year-on-year to Rs 190.4 crore in the December-ended quarter, compared with Rs 197.4 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,276 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 3.3% decline from Rs 1,319 crore in Q3FY25.
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