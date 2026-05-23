Q4 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results On May 23

Over 75 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on May 23. Big names announcing fourth-quarter results on May 23 include NTPC, Divi's Laboratories, JK Cement, Reliance Infrastructure and Sarda Energy & Minerals. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

List Of Important Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 23

NTPC Ltd.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

JK Cement Ltd.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.

Universal Cables Ltd.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

Dollar Industries Ltd.

India Pesticides Ltd.

ALSO READ: Dividend Alert: ITC Ends Two-Year Miss Streak; Check Record, Payout Details

NTPC Q3 Results

NTPC reported an over 8% rise in consolidated profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed to Rs 5,489 crore from Rs 5,063 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations during Q3FY26 came in at Rs 45,846 crore, up from Rs 41,369 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, reflecting a modest 2% increase.

Divi's Laboratories Q3 Results

Pharmaceutical firm Divi's Laboratories reported a 12.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue for the December quarter at Rs 2,604 crore, compared with Rs 2,319 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's EBITDA climbed nearly 20% to Rs 890 crore from Rs 743 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 34.2% from 32%. However, net profit slipped marginally by 1% to Rs 583 crore against Rs 589 crore a year earlier.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Q3 Results

The consolidated net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals declined 3.55% year-on-year to Rs 190.4 crore in the December-ended quarter, compared with Rs 197.4 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,276 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 3.3% decline from Rs 1,319 crore in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ: 'Another Miss': Emami Shares Under Pressure As Jefferies Cuts Target On Weak Q4 Earnings — Buy Or Sell?

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.