Parking On Bengaluru Roads Could Cost Car Owners Up To Rs 25,000 Annually Under Draft Policy

Bengaluru residents could soon have to pay as much as Rs 25,000 a year to park cars on residential roads, while hourly charges may be introduced for parking on other city roads under a draft policy notified by the Karnataka government.

The proposed Greater Bengaluru Area (Parking) Rules, 2026 introduce annual residential parking permits based on vehicle type. Small cars could attract a permit fee of Rs 15,000 a year, while owners of sedans may have to pay Rs 20,000. The annual charge for SUVs is proposed at Rs 25,000.

The draft rules also propose hourly charges for non-residential on-street parking, with rates varying according to the category of road.

Cars could be charged Rs 40 an hour on Category C roads, Rs 60 on Category B roads and Rs 80 on Category A roads. Two-wheelers could be charged Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 40 an hour, respectively.

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Off-street parking is proposed to be cheaper. Hourly charges for cars would range between Rs 20 and Rs 40, while two-wheelers could be charged between Rs 10 and Rs 20.

Monthly off-street parking charges are proposed at between Rs 1,000 and Rs 4,000. Motorists using such facilities between 8 pm and 8 am could receive a 50% discount on monthly parking rates.

The draft policy also seeks to discourage motorists from leaving vehicles parked on roads for extended periods. Charges are proposed to increase for vehicles parked for more than two hours.

If implemented, the rules would change how public parking space is used across Bengaluru by introducing a fee for residential roadside parking and making longer-duration on-street parking more expensive. The structure also seeks to encourage motorists to shift towards organised off-street parking facilities.

The Urban Development Department issued the draft notification on August 11. Members of the public can submit objections and suggestions within 30 days from the date of its publication in the Gazette.

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