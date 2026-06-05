Next Vijay? Annamalai Stresses On 'New Path' After BJP Exit With Eye On 2031 Assembly Elections

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has fuelled speculation that he could be charting a path similar to actor-turned-politician Vijay after quitting the BJP and launching a new political movement.

Positioning it as a long-term project aimed at the 2031 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Annamalai said he was choosing a "new path" focused on building a people-centric alternative rather than seeking immediate electoral gains.

The resignation of Tamil Nadu ex-state president K Annamalai from the party's main membership has been accepted by Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin, according to a statement released on Friday by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, as per a report by PTI.

Earlier, amid rumours of his possible resignation and plans to form a new political party, Annamalai travelled to Delhi to meet with party leadership. On Tuesday, he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home to talk about the issue.

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While downplaying the resignation of K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran said that "there is no loss" following his resignation.

The political move of former Tamil Nadu BJP chairman K Annamalai has been the focus of weeks of heated conjecture. The former IPS officer has left the BJP and started a political movement by broadening his current "We The Leaders" platform, as NDTV reported. This is setting the stage for what is anticipated to develop into a political party before the upcoming elections.

The larger question is whether Annamalai can overcome significant obstacles, even though the movement's organisation and election strategy are now becoming more apparent.

Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay started his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in February 2024, but managed to win the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections with a coalition in May.

K Annamalai gained enormous popularity during his tenure as President of the Tamil Nadu BJP due to his strong political approach. He persistently attacked the DMK and even published "DMK files" that claimed corruption.

The AIADMK became enraged and declared that Annamalai's purported targeting of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa due to her conviction was unacceptable.

Additionally, Annamalai caused a stir when he claimed that Dravidian icon CN Annadurai had insulted Hinduism in 1956 at a Madurai gathering.

In September 2023, just before the Lok Sabha elections the following year, the AIADMK finally severed its relations with the BJP.

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In April 2025, Nainar Nagenthran was elected as the state BJP chief after the AIADMK and BJP once again formed a coalition, and Annamalai left his position.

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer K. Annamalai is an Indian politician. He was the Tamil Nadu BJP President before quitting the party to start his own people-focused political movement. He was frequently referred to as "Karnataka's Singham" for his strict policing methods.

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