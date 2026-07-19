NEET-UG: NTA Warns Against Fake, AI-Generated OMR Sheets; Legal Action Possible

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a stern advisory warning NEET-UG 2026 candidates and parents against submitting fabricated or AI-generated OMR sheets when challenging examination scores, noting that such actions could face legal consequences.

The warning follows an NTA review of discrepancies reported by candidates between their expected marks and official results. Upon verification, the agency discovered that multiple OMR sheets provided as evidence had been forged using artificial intelligence tools, reported PTI.

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In its advisory, the agency said, "NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinising all complaints. In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI-generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake/AI-generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant."

The NTA has debunked a social media claim alleging that a NEET-UG re-test OMR sheet was wrongly uploaded under a candidate's roll number. The viral post, amplified by a political party, claimed the sheet mistakenly bore the name of another individual, "Ajeet Singh."

Following a forensic examination comparing the circulated image with official records, the NTA confirmed that the allegations were entirely baseless. The agency clarified that no such mix-up or incorrect evaluation occurred during the June 21, 2026, examination, reassuring candidates of the integrity of the evaluation process.

NEET-UG 2026 results were announced on July 16, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying. The examination cycle faced controversy after the May 3 test was cancelled over alleged paper leaks. The CBI is investigating the matter following claims of irregularities, as per the report.

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Amid concerns over examination security and transparency, the Centre has decided to shift NEET-UG from the traditional pen-and-paper format to a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

NEET-UG remains India's largest undergraduate entrance examination, with nearly 25 lakh candidates registering annually. Conducted by the NTA, the exam determines admissions to medical colleges across the country.

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