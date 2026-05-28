NEET UG 2026 Re-exam City Intimation Slip Likely Out By May 31— Check Step-By-Step Guide To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 re-examination city intimation slip by May 31, 2026, providing candidates with crucial information about their allotted exam cities ahead of the June 21 re-test.

The city intimation slip will inform students about the city where their examination centre will be located, allowing them to plan their travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. However, the exact exam centre details will only be available on the NEET 2026 admit card, which will be released closer to the exam date.

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How To Download City Intimation Slip

Once released, candidates can download their NEET 2026 city intimation slip by following these steps.

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip" link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number and password or date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to access your city slip

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference

Students are advised to carefully verify all details including their name, application number, exam city, and category.

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Re-Examination Schedule

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled for June 21, 2026, following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak allegations. All registered candidates will be eligible to appear for the fresh examination without paying any additional fee.

Students who missed updating their exam city preference can no longer make changes, as the last date for city preference updating was May 21, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates regarding the city intimation slip release, admit card availability, and other important announcements related to the re-examination.

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