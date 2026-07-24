NEET Paper Leak Fallout: Delhi Police Sets Up Special Task Force To Probe Examination Offences

As concerns over the sanctity of public examinations intensified after the NEET paper leak row, Delhi Police on Friday announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate examination-related offences.

According to a press note issued on Friday by the Delhi Police, the STF has been set up in the Crime Branch with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

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The move comes under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at strengthening the investigation and prosecution of offences linked to public examinations.

The newly formed unit will conduct prompt, professional and comprehensive investigations into cases involving examinations conducted by major central recruitment agencies, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

It will also investigate offences related to recruitment examinations conducted by Central government ministries, departments and any other authority notified by the Centre.

Apart from investigations, the STF has been tasked with ensuring close coordination with prosecuting agencies to facilitate the expeditious prosecution of offenders and help ensure that trials in such cases are conducted on a day-to-day basis.

The decision comes amid the massive protests that erupted following the NEET paper leak.

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The Special Task Force will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, while the Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, will oversee its functioning and administrative control.

Delhi Police said the dedicated unit is expected to strengthen enforcement against examination fraud and improve the credibility of public recruitment and entrance examinations in the country.

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