Mumbai Weather: IMD Forecasts Light Rain And Thunderstorms Over Next Two Days

Mumbai and adjoining suburbs are likely to witness partly cloudy skies, light rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into Maharashtra within the next three to four days.

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai is expected to record a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a low of 29 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with thunderstorms likely during the morning hours and again late at night. The forecast also indicated a 55% chance of precipitation. The weather agency said conditions would remain “partly sunny and very warm” through the day, with isolated thunderstorms possible in some areas.

The IMD's local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 to 48 hours predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers.

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Maharashtra Weather

In its broader regional outlook, the IMD said isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely over Konkan between June 10 and June 13, while Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to receive rainfall between June 8 and June 13.

The weather department also warned of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, across Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during June 8-10.

Meanwhile, several parts of Maharashtra continued to reel under intense heat conditions. The gusty winds recorded in the last 24 hours is in Buldhana in Vidarbha at 50 kmph, Baramati in Pune district at 46 kmph, Shahada in Nandurbar at 44 kmph, and Kalwan in Nashik at 43 kmph.

In the Marathwada region, Ambejogai in Beed and Hingoli recorded temperatures of 44 kmph each, while Karjat in Raigad district in the Konkan region registered 41 kmph.

Maharashtra Government Issues Advisory

Maharashtra is unlikely to witness widespread and satisfactory monsoon rainfall before June 15, prompting authorities to advise farmers against rushing with sowing operations. Officials on Sunday said weather forecasts are indicating subdued rainfall activity and slow monsoon advancement across the state.

While the southwest monsoon has entered south Konkan, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts till June 9, the overall rainfall pattern across the state is expected to remain weak over the next week, the Maharashtra Agriculture and Disaster Management Department said.

The advisory urged citizens to exercise caution during thunderstorms and lightning, advising them not to take shelter under trees, tin sheds or near electrical transformers, poles and power lines.

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