Mumbai Lake Levels: Water Stock Drops To 13.55% On June 7, Shortage Higher Than Last Year

Mumbai's water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city stood at 13.55% on June 7, 2026, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department report recorded at 6 am. The total useful live storage across the lakes was 1,96,141 million litres (ML), against the full capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

The stock is higher than last year's level of 11.06% on the same date and well above the 6.35% recorded in 2024. However, several lakes continue to show falling levels, with no rainfall recorded in most catchment areas over the past 24 hours.

Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest supply source, had 91,337 ML, or 12.74% of its useful storage. Modak Sagar stood at 33.55%, Tansa at 8.72%, Middle Vaitarna at 17.86%, Vehar at 44.24%, and Tulsi at 25.73%. Upper Vaitarna's useful storage was marked zero as its level remained below the lowest drawdown level.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the likelihood of satisfactory monsoon rains across the state remains low until at least June 15. While monsoon has entered South Konkan, its pace is expected to weaken.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the CMO's message read, "Likelihood of monsoon rains across the state remains low at least until June 15. The monsoon has entered South Konkan, and moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts until June 9. However, according to the current weather forecast, the overall intensity of rainfall in the state as well as the pace of the monsoon's progress is likely to decrease at least until June 15. As a result, the possibility of satisfactory rainfall across the state during this period is low." [sic]

The CMO said that the forecast indicates that parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and Central Maharashtra may witness afternoon clouding, scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and rainfall during this period. However, officials said the conditions are not yet favourable for rainfall that would support sowing over a wide area.

Maximum temperatures are also likely to remain high in several parts of Maharashtra until at least June 12. Temperatures are expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha and Khandesh, while Marathwada is likely to record maximum temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, noted the CMO's message.

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