Mumbai To Get Major Traffic Relief! BMC Approves 6-Lane Cable-Stayed Bridge Over Goregaon Creek

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared a major infrastructure project in Mumbai, approving a six-lane cable-stayed bridge over Goregaon Creek to reduce traffic jams and enhance suburban connectivity, according to NDTV.

The project is aimed at easing daily traffic bottlenecks and improving connectivity across the western suburbs.

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The ambitious infrastructure project is estimated to cost around Rs 418.53 crore. The proposed bridge will have a total length of 542 metres, including a 238-metre cable-stayed section built using advanced technology. The overall width of the bridge will be 28.55 metres, ensuring smooth vehicular movement across six lanes.

Beyond the primary transport infrastructure, the project design incorporates a 1.5-meter-wide utility corridor running along both sides of the main structure to optimise urban planning, NDTV reported. These specialised corridors are engineered to accommodate essential civic infrastructure, including utility cables and pipelines, making it easier to maintain and manage public services without stopping or affecting traffic flow.

The BMC has established a strict 36-month timeline for the project's completion, excluding the monsoon seasons, with the bridge projected to open by October 2028, as per the report. Civic officials emphasised that the infrastructure project will be executed in a time-bound manner to proactively prevent delays and ensure early traffic relief for daily commuters.

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Once completed, the bridge is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in some of Mumbai's busiest areas, including Andheri, Oshiwara, Lokhandwala, and Goregaon, as per NDTV report. It will help reduce congestion and improve travel time for thousands of daily commuters in the western suburbs.

The infrastructure project previously faced a three-year delay while awaiting critical clearances from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority due to its proximity to protected mangrove ecosystems. As part of the environmental mitigation mandates, the BMC is required to plant 444 new mangroves to compensate for the 31 trees slated for felling. Recognising the bridge's vital importance for public connectivity, the Bombay High Court ultimately granted the final approval in May 2025, clearing the way for construction to proceed, according to a media report.

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