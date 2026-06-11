Mumbai Rains Today June 11: IMD Predicts Hot And Humid Day With Light Rain In Evening

Mumbai and neighbouring Thane are likely to see light rain or thundershowers on Thursday, with conditions remaining hot and humid through the day. According to the Mumbai Regional Meterological Centre of the Indian Meterological Department (IMD), the forecast suggests showers are "very likely" in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, especially towards the afternoon or evening. Palghar may also experience hot and humid conditions before rain or thundershowers develop later in the day.

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai is expected to remain hot, with intervals of sun and clouds and breezy conditions in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 37°C, while the night may stay very warm at around 30°C, with cloudy skies early and partly cloudy conditions later.

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Meanwhile, local weatherman Rushikesh Agre said the monsoon may stall ahead of Mumbai. The monsoon line, currently near south Maharashtra, is unlikely to move further for at least a week as moisture winds weaken and dry air dominates western India.

Maharashtra Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into parts of the central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra.

The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Goa between June 11 and 15. Fishermen have been advised not to venture along and off the south Maharashtra coast from June 11 to 14.

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